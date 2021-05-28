Capital Rundown: George Floyd’s family meets President Biden, First Lady Jill Biden visits Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – First Lady Jill Biden visited Michigan on Thursday and urged everyone to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

The First Lady was only in West Michigan for about an hour before departing, but she stressed the necessity of the vaccine, its safety, and its efficiency.

The GOP responded to Biden’s visit, using the opportunity to tout former President Trump’s “Operation Warp Speed,” the vaccine program created by Trump.

They also slammed President Joe Biden over his perceived inaction on immigration, saying that immigrants are entering the US without any health records.

Lawmakers in Washington DC met with the family of George Floyd shortly on one-year anniversary of his murder.

Lawmakers and the Floyd family discussed police reform, but a bipartisan solution to police violence is still in progress.

“Say his name,” his family said.

One roadblock police reform is facing is qualified immunity. The doctrine protects police officers from personal lawsuits over actions committed on the job. Republicans want to keep it, whereas Democrats want to remove it.