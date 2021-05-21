Capital Rundown: Lawmakers take up gun violence, Supreme Court takes up abortion case.

WASHINGTON DC (WLNS) – Democrats have turned their focus on gun violence after a string of mass shootings.

Mass shootings took a downturn during the coronavirus pandemic, but quickly returned as COVID numbers began to drop.

Gun control advocates say this resurgence emphasizes the need for gun control.

A slate of gun control advocates took to the Congress floor, including Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter was killed in the Stoneman-Douglass high school shooting in 2018.

Republicans across the board oppose gun control, citing constitutional rights and the potential impacts gun control will have on low-income communities.

The Supreme Court is taking up an abortion case that could potentially roll back abortion rights. It will decide whether or not states can ban abortions before the fetus could survive outside the womb.

Anti-abortion advocates believe that the conservative court is the best chance they have of rolling back five decades of abortion rulings.

The case involves a Mississippi case that prohibits abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

Biden also signed a COVID hate crimes bill that would give grants to local police agencies and set up hate-crime hotlines.

Many Asian and LGBTQ+ say the bill doesn’t go far enough and leaves out other marginalized groups.