LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – 6 News Capital Correspondent Tim Skubick is here for you as he breaks down the rise in gas prices and the race for attorney general.

According to Skubick, Republicans scored a couple of points over Governor Gretchen Whitmer last week when they proposed a rollback on the 27 cent-per-gallon gas tax. Whitmer denied the proposal, which opponents say was a bad move, and potentially bad optics for her campaign.

Democrats proposed that rather than pause the gas tax, which could hurt road repairs, pause the 6% collection of the sales tax at the pump.

April 23 is the day that the Michigan GOP holds its spring convention to pick nominees. While former President Donald Trump doesn’t reside in Michigan, he still holds tremendous influence over the MIGOP.

Trump endorsed a West Michigan attorney named Matt DePerno, who pushed false and baseless allegations of election fraud in the 2020 presidential race. Establishment Republicans have thrown their weight behind Tom Leonard, meaning those establishment Republicans and Donald Trump Republicans are at odds.

“When the dust clears we’ll know who has the most influence over the Republican party, one D. Trump or one T. Leonard. It’s going to be a fascinating story,” said Skubick.