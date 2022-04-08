LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – With an election looming in the coming months, it’s a bit of a mystery as to what party will prevail in Michigan in November.

For 6 News Capital Correspondent Tim Skubick, the race to become the GOP nominee for the state attorney general’s office is getting interesting.

Former President Donald Trump recently endorsed a western Michigan attorney named Matthew D. Pernow for the job, but he has some competition.

“He is running against a former state house speaker by the name of Tom Leonard who ran for attorney general four years ago and came this close to beating Dana Nessel, but he didn’t do it,” said Skubick.

According to Skubick, polling data shows Leonard is not favored by voters, and the Michigan Republican Party chairman Ron Wiser has encouraged him to stop running for attorney general.

While Leonard is typically very far-right with his opinions, Skubick says that he has shifted his message more towards the “common person.”

In addition to the election, Skubick also discussed the report done by the School Safety Task Force, and what people are saying about it.

