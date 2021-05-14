Capital Rundown: State, Enbridge debate Line 5’s safety, bills could help trafficking victims

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Enbridge’s controversial Line 5, which runs under the straits of Mackinac, was supposed to shut down by last Wednesday by order of the Governor.

The pipeline continued to operate, and the State could start seizing the company’s profits in retaliation.

Those who oppose the pipeline’s usage cite possible ecological damage it could cause, where its supporters point out that the fuel it brings to Michigan is a necessity.

State Rep. Mary Whiteford from Allegan County has introduced a bipartisan bill that would wipe criminal convictions of trafficking victims for crimes they committed while being trafficked.

She and supporters say that many victims were forced to commit crimes while being trafficked, which has made it impossible for them to move on.

