Capital Rundown: Vaccinated workers don’t need masks, Gov. apologizes for breaking COVID rules and more.

Vaccinated workers no longer have to wear a mask and employees working from home can now return on June 1. This comes as COVID-19 cases continue to drop in Michigan and as vaccination levels continue to rise.

Despite the Governor rescinding her mask mandate, employers can still place their own mask orders.

Speaking of COVID-19 rules, Whitmer apologized this week after a photo surfaced of her breaking her own COVID-19 rules while dining at the Landshark bar in East Lansing. Whitmer was seen in a photo with several people in close proximity with two tables pushed together – a violation of her own orders.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Attorney General Dana Nessel have denounced a set of GOP voter security bills. The bills would require some form of ID when voting in Michigan, but the two Democrats say that the requirements are unnecessary and would make it more difficult for Michiganders to vote legally.

Republican State Senator Mike Shirkey caught flak over election bills from more than just fellow politicians, a group of demonstrators protested outside the Capitol in Lansing, voicing their displeasure over the bills.

The activists called the bills “voter suppression” and nicknamed Shirkey “Mike ‘Ballot Rejection’ Shirkey.”