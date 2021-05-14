Capital Rundown: What’s going on in Washington

LANSING Mich. (WLNS) – one of the biggest headlines we’re seeing out of Washington was the ousting of Liz Cheney.

Sources say that in a closed-door vote, Cheney was ousted amid boos when she said she wouldn’t support former President Donald Trump’s “Big Lie,” the false claim that election fraud contributed to his loss in 2020.

Many Republicans in Congress continue to push election fraud claims, despite the fact that Trump’s own Department of Justice has disputed those claims.

While Republicans are remaining united with Trump, a few are defending Liz Cheney such as Republican Congressman Adam Kinzinger.

Cheney sent a message to those in Washington saying that she will work hard to make sure former President Trump never reaches the White House again.

For the first time in this administration, congressional leaders met with President Joe Biden to discuss the infrastructure bill.

Republicans are still against raising the corporate tax rate, something Democrats say is necessary to fund the bill.