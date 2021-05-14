Capital Rundown: What’s happening in Michigan politics

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – WLNS’ Tim Skubick and Jorma Duran are here for you with the latest political headlines in Michigan.

The state of Michigan has removed its mask mandate for vaccinated residents, despite the fact that Michigan still has the most COVID cases-per-million in the country.

Michiganders are also expected to go back to in-person work on May 24. This comes as Michigan hits the 55% vaccinated goal.

70% of seniors are vaccinated.

Leelanau County has also reached 70% vaccinated, a promising number.

While reaching the mythical 70% number state-wide seems nearly impossible, some in Lansing are considering using case positivity rates as a way of measuring the pandemic’s effects.

Also in Michigan news, Police Chief James Craig of Detroit is throwing his hat in the governor race’s ring.

While the average Michigander doesn’t know who Craig is, Detroiters know his name well.

While, Craig hasn’t publicly announced his candidacy, he’s said privately that he is running.

Skubick expects his announcement after June 1.

Millionaire Perry Johnson of Oakland County, an unknown name, is planning on running for governor. While his name isn’t as well-known as Craig’s, his war chest is certainly nothing to scoff at.