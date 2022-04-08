LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The 2022 midterm elections are looking like they may play out differently than previous ones.

In this week’s Capital Rundown, ABC Political Analyst Rick Klein breaks down why 2022 will be different.

Klein says that the shadow of the capitol riot and false claims of election fraud have created distrust among a large swath of voters.

“I think it is almost inevitable that we’re going to have politically charged battles over election results and a lot of confusion around the very process of voting.”

Klein also discussed how Whitmer was a candidate for Biden’s Vice President and the potential implications that may bring.

For Klein’s full analysis, check out the video player above.