LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex will be lowered to half-staff this Friday, in honor of former state Rep. LaMar Lemmons Jr. Friday is the day of Lemmons’ funeral.

Lemmons, who served in the Michigan House of Representatives from 2005-2010, died Nov 7 at the age of 87. He served in the legislature alongside his oldest son, LaMar Lemmons III, for part of his time in office.

“State Representative LaMar Lemmons Jr. was a thoughtful public servant and leader,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in a news release Thursday. “He was committed to his constituents in Wayne County throughout his three terms in the Michigan Legislature. He left behind the kind of lasting legacy that we all aspire to have. He also served our nation in uniform, had a successful career in business, and was a loving dad and grandfather.”

Lemmons, who attended Detroit Public Schools before serving in the U.S. Air Force in Japan, is survived by his wife, Celestine, along with his four children and several grandchildren.

In lowering the flags to half-staff, the state is recognizing the “duty, honor and service” of the former state representative. Flags will be back at full staff on Saturday.