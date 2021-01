Members of the DC National Guard walk past the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on January 7, 2020, one day after supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump stormed the building. (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund is set to resign next week following the violent riots that took place in the nation’s Capitol this Wednesday, reports AP’s Zeke Miller.

WASHINGTON (AP) — AP source: Capitol Police chief to resign next week in wake of violent riot at Capitol. — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) January 7, 2021

