ELSIE, Mich. (WLNS) —- This morning, the Elsie Area Fire Department responded to a car fire caused by something that you wouldn’t expect- a phone charger.

According to the Elsie Area Fire Department, the fire was started when the car owner plugged in her cell phone to charge, the car catching fire soon after.

No one was hurt, however, in addition to the car, the house where the car was parked has some fire damage.