LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A police car chase on Friday night started outside of the city of Lansing and ended on Long Boulevard, on the city’s south side, according to Lansing Police Department.

When the car chase concluded on Long Boulevard, the suspect took off running on foot. Officials eventually arrested the person.

Ingham County Sheriff’s Office initiated the car chase, and LPD assisted in Lansing, said LPD Sgt. Michael Van Beek.

6 News will provide further information on the incident as it becomes available.