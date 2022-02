INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS)—A huge car crash has Southbound US-127 after I-69 Exit 82 shut down, according to MDOT. Multiple cars were involved in the crash.

MDOT Tweets

6 News saw Lansing Township Police responding to multiple vehicles involved in the crash, and Michigan State University Police assisting with traffic. 2 EMS vehicles also responded to the incident, and at least 2 tow trucks were on the scene.





















