Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — This morning police responded to South Cedar St. in Lansing after a car crashed into a building.

It happened around 4:15 a.m. at the Don Pancho near the intersection of S Cedar and Riley streets.

Police say the driver of the car, a 19-year-old female, was transported to the hospital. They add alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The details of the driver’s injuries are unknown at this time.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.