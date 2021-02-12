Car crashes into Jackson Brewery

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The owners of Grand River Brewery in Jackson are cleaning up today after a car slammed into the building last night.





On the brewery’s facebook page you can see pictures of the aftermath. A car is seen in one picture halfway into the building. Another photo shows extensive damage inside the business.

The post says the crash happened around 10 p.m. Thursday night when some employees were cleaning up for the night. It went on to say that no employees or customers were injured.

The area of the brewery that was damaged has been closed down for repairs, but the rest of the business remains open.

No word on the driver’s condition.