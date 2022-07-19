BRIGHTON, Mich. (WLNS) – A Michigan State Police car sustained serious damage on Tuesday after another vehicle crashed into it.

At around 6:00 p.m., troopers from the Brighton Post were responding to an emergency call with lights and sirens on.

While traveling southbound on Old US-23, a car traveling northbound in the left turn lane slammed into the patrol car.

Emergency Medical Services evaluated the troopers and driver and cleared all three.

The driver, a 68-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. He is lodged at the Livingston County Jail.