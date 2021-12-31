Vehicle crashes into Okemos apartment complex

OKEMOS, Mich (WLNS) — Shortly after 8:30 a.m. on Friday, December 31, Meridian Township Police and Fire responded to a multi-vehicle accident off of Madison Ave. in Okemos.

6 News arrived at the scene shortly before 9 a.m. and can confirm a silver sedan crashed into one of the buildings at Central Park Apartments. Medics were on the scene but have since left. Officials have confirmed the driver of one of the vehicles was injured, but no more detail was given.

No other injuries have been confirmed nor have the cause of the accident. 6 News will continue to update this story as it develops.