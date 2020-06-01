Car flipped over, catches fire in downtown Lansing as part of police brutality protest

A car caught fire during the police brutality protests in downtown Lansing on Sunday, May 31st.

A car was set on fire in downtown Lansing during a day-long protest over police brutality.

The fire started between 6:30 and 7 p.m. along the 100 block of S. Washington Street.

Firefighters apparently did not respond to douse the car. Video shows that it largely burnt itself out.

It’s not immediately clear who set the fire or how it started, but protesters were seen flipping the car over.

Police did not appear to block access to the car, either. Video from the scene showed people walking, biking, and driving by car.

The protests – both in Lansing and across the nation – we’re sparked by the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police. Passersby recorded an officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck for almost 10 minutes. Floyd repeatedly told the officers he couldn’t breathe in the minutes before he died.

His death, just one of numerous cases of deaths at the hands of police, sparked violence in cities across this nation this weekend.

