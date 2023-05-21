An SUV and trailer rolled over after the car lost a wheel Saturday.

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — Two were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a crash near Boston Township.

According to the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred around 3 p.m. Saturday.

A white SUV towing a travel trailer was traveling east on I-96 near Hastings Road when the tire on the driver rear side of the car fell off.

The 87-year-old driver then lost control of the car, leaving the roadway and rolling several times before stopping against a tree in the highway ditch.

(Photo/Ionia County Sheriff’s Office)

(Photo/Ionia County Sheriff’s Office)

The trailer was also overturned, and had split in half on the way down.

The driver and 62-year-old passenger were taken to the hospital for injuries sustained in the crash.

“Thank you to the concerned citizens who reported the accident, as well as the first responders for their quick response,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.