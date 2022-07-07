LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A woman was taken to the hospital Thursday evening after a vehicle drove off an overpass on I-96 and landed on another car.

Lansing Police told 6 News that a vehicle traveling westbound on I-96 near the MLK interchange drove over a median and fell onto the underpass below.

The vehicle landed on another car, trapping a woman.

Police officers applied an arm tourniquet on the victim until an ambulance could take her to Sparrow Hospital.

MLK between Miller and the westbound I-96 was closed as crews cleared the wreckage.

No fatalities were reported.