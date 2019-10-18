52-year-old man in critical condition after accident with vehicle in Lansing

The State of Michigan is in mourning tonight after the passing of William Milliken, who was the longest-serving governor in the state's history.

Milliken served as governor of Michigan from 1969 to 1983.

Tonight, a spokesperson from his family confirmed that Milliken passed away at his home in Traverse City at the age of 97.

WLNS Capitol Correspondent Tim Skubick began his career in journalism just as Milliken was first sworn into office.

In the video above, he joins us with a look at William Milliken's life and legacy.

"This is a tough assignment. How do you boil down a fifty year relationship into just a few words? Try some of these on for size when it comes to William Grawn Milliken, Gentleman. Integrity. Low key. This is not a back slapper."

"Leaving us at age ninety-seven. Rest in peace governor."