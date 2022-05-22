LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Card readers were down at Meijer, Lowe’s and other locations in the Greater Lansing area on Saturday.

One Meijer associate said that EBT and debit cards were not being accepted Saturday throughout the day.

Meijer and Lowe’s locations stated that their systems were up and running on Sunday with no problems.

However, customers from Saturday said their bank accounts were double or triple charged for their purchases.

“I had two charges on my bank account, where each one of our debit cards had actually been charged and we had the third charge on the credit card itself,” Cheryl Norton, a customer at the Howell Meijer location, said.

Customers also said they heard different things from Meijer’s customer service team. One customer said they were told to speak with their bank about the charges, while others worked with Meijer to resolve the charges.

“It was a very frustrating situation for a lot of people,” Norton said.

6 News reached out to Meijer’s corporate office multiple times for comment and has not received a response.

The cause of the problem has not been released. However on Facebook, Meijer stated it was a technical issue and that their IT department is currently working to resolve the charges.