LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The caregiver who was supposed to be responsible for an 82-year-old woman who froze to death last winter was charged on Tuesday with second-degree vulnerable adult abuse in the 65A District Court.

Officials say that the victim was under Colleen Kelly O’Connor’s care while she was an employee at Vista Springs Imperial Park at Timber Ridge.

WLNS

They also say O’Connor saw the victim trying to go outside without appropriate attire “into a blizzard with single-digit temperatures, subzero windchill and blowing and drifting snow” on two separate occasions.

Later a snowplow driver found the victim alive in the parking lot partially buried in snow. Authorities don’t know how long she was outside before she was found. The victim was driven in an ambulance to a nearby hospital but died soon after due to hypothermia.

This report was aired last year:

The attorney general’s office explains that the charge alleges that, as a caregiver, “O’Connor recklessly failed to act to prevent the victim from going outdoors into the storm, resulting in her death.”

Tuesday’s charges came with an announcement from Michigan Attorney General Danna Nessel.

“Caregivers have a responsibility under the law to act in the face of grave danger to a vulnerable person in their care,” said Nessel. “I want to thank the Bath Township Police Department for their partnership during the investigation of this tragic case.”

O’Connor was arraigned on Monday and granted a $5,000 cash/surety bond. The case is set to head back in front of a judge on November 30.