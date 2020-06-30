Producer, actor, director Carl Reiner, dead at 98

LOS ANGELES, CA – APRIL 08: Actor/director Carl Reiner attends the screening of ‘The Jerk’ during the 2017 TCM Classic Film Festival on April 8, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 26657_003 (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for TCM)

Carl Reiner, one of the most profound entertainers in the history of show business has died, TMZ reported.

Reiner died Monday night at his Beverly Hills home. His family was with him when he passed, according to the entertainment news outlet.

Reiner was a producer, director, actor and Grammy winner. He won nine Emmys in more than seven decades. He has more than 400 credits.

Reiner might be best known for “The Dick Van Dyke Show,” which he created and starred in. Reiner played the role of a temperamental comedian — Alan Brady — who terrorized Dick Van Dyke‘s character and the other writers.

Reiner made a best-selling album with Mel Brooks called “2000 Years with Carl Reiner and Mel Brooks,” which earned a Grammy nomination and was the impetus for his writing career.

Reiner appeared in many TV shows and movies, including “The Russians are Coming, The Russians are Coming,” and “Enter Laughing.”

His directing credits are numerous — “Summer Rental” with John Candy, “Summer School” with Mark Harmon, “That Old Feeling” with Bette Midler and “Sibling Rivalry” with Kirstie Alley and Carrie Fisher.

Carl appeared on many hit TV shows, including “Two and a Half Men,” “Hot in Cleveland” and “House.” He was also in “Ocean’s 11” and “Ocean’s Thirteen.”

Reiner received the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor back in 2000.

Carl’s wife, Estelle, whom he married in 1943, died in 2008.

Carl was 98.