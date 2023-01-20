LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Carolina is a gentle little kitty who came to the Ingham County Animal Shelter after her owner passed away.

She is pretty confused and doesn’t really understand what happened and why she can’t go home. Carolina is seeking a quiet home with gentle people.

This cat enjoys gentle scratches and will make a sweet companion for somebody who is willing to give her time to adjust.

Carolina is 8 years old, spayed, vaccinated and microchipped.

You can inquire about her and other animals by visiting ac.ingham.org or by calling (517) 676-8370.