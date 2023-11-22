EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) – Although it’s not quite Thanksgiving, many people are already thinking about Christmas and are preparing to buy a real tree for the holiday.

The high demand has even forced a tree farm in Eaton Rapids to close earlier than expected.

“It was really disheartening for us to have to close because we know the tradition that people have,” said Rick Carpenter, owner of Carpenter Tree Farm. “Over the three years we’ve actually increased our number of tree sales from about 150% or so to about 200%. Thus, we’re short on trees this year.”

Carpenter tells 6 News that the pandemic is to blame.

“People wanted to get out of the house, they wanted to get some fresh air, they weren’t able to go to stores, they weren’t able to do the things that they were used to doing so they ended up coming out here for Christmas,” the owner said.

Michigan State University Forestry Expert Bert Cregg said the issue isn’t uncommon for tree farms.

“If you’ll remember in December of 2020, we were still sort of in lockdown mode. There wasn’t a lot of things you could do indoors and so we were looking for a lot of outdoor activities and going to get a real Christmas tree at a choose and cut farm was one of those things,” Cregg said.

The expert said there’s no reason to get sappy because there’s no shortage of trees going around, but he does have some reminders.

“People will find a tree that’s not a question,” Cregg added. “It’s a good idea these days to call ahead or at least check the website or the Facebook page.”

Meanwhile, Carpenter said he’s looking forward to making more memories and traditions in the years to come.

“We will absolutely be up and running next year. The day after Thanksgiving is when we open, that’s our traditional day for the opening itself,” Carpenter said. “And we will have plenty of trees next year.”