One of Michigan State’s “new kids on the block,” Coen Carr, is yet again the recipient of our 6 Sports Champion Play of the Week.

Just when you think the incoming freshman has shown off all of his dunks at the Moneyball Pro-Am at Holt High school this summer, he wowed the crowd by floating in the air before finishing a between-the-legs slam.

His prowess above the rim should make it a fun year at the Breslin Center and it’s why Carr’s between-the-legs slam is our 6 Sports Champion Play of the Week.