LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Oct. 27 as the deadline for candidates appearing on the Nov. 9 ballots in Lansing and East Lansing to file their campaign finance reports.

The numbers are in for both municipalities.

Here’s a top line look at what the candidates had donated, how much was provided in in-kind donations and how much they spent. There’s also the how much cash do they have on hand rolling into the last week of the campaigns.

EAST LANSING CITY COUNCIL RACE (Three Seats Available)

Candidate Name Amt. Raised Since Aug. Primary In-Kind Amt. Spent Cash On Hand Kerry Ebersole Singh $56,003.01 $300.00 $44,536.67 $11,467.34 Mark S Meadows $23,020 $21,488.62 $1,531.38 Noel Garcia, Jr. $15,020 $14,743.55 $276.45 Daniel E. Bollman $9,260 361.00 $6,998.75 $2,494.83 Erik Altmann $5,460 $6,690.34 $5,385.88 $74.55 Christopher A. Wardell $4,178.01 $4,063.07 $114.94 Rebecca Kasen $3,976 $3,906.64 $69.36 Joshua Ramirez-Roberts $1,005 $907.07 $97.93 Source: Ingham County Clerk Searchable Campaign Finance Database. Accessed on Oct. 30, 2023.

Kerry Ebersole Singh

Mark S Meadows

Noel Garcia, Jr.

Daniel R. Bollman

Erik Altmann

Christopher A. Wardell

Rebecca Kasen

Joshua Ramirez-Roberts

Ebersole Singh works in the administration of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and is married to State Sen. Sam Singh, who is also the Democratic Senate Floor leader.

Meadows is a former state representative and former Mayor of the city. He quit Council July 15, 2020.

Garcia was appointed to City Council in January 2023. He is the only incumbent on the ballot for council.

LANSING CITY COUNCIL AT-LARGE RACE (Two Seats Available)

Candidate Name Amt. Raised Since Aug. Primary In-Kind Amt. Spent Cash On Hand Trini Lopez Pehlivanoglu $15,500 $2,079.25 $11,947.53 $6,865.59 Jody Washington $14,540.10 $250.00 $11,819.42 $5,231.17 Tamera Carter $975.00 $514.16 $460.84 Missy Lilje $25.00 $2,550.00 $416.85 Source: Ingham County Clerk Searchable Campaign Finance Database. Accessed on Oct. 30, 2023.

Trini Lopez Pehlivanoglu

Jody Washington

Tamera Carter

Missy Lilje

Pehlivanoglu notes her In Kind contributions were to cover her campaign fines and fees, to the tune $2,079.25.

Washington, who served as the First Ward City Councilmember, has lent her campaign $36,704.54 since jumping in the race earlier this year.

Lilje effectively dropped out of the race September 4, 2023. She was too late to have her name removed from the ballot.

LANSING CITY COUNCIL FIRST WARD RACE (One Seat Available)

Candidate Name Amt. Raised Since Aug. Primary In-Kind Amt. Spent Cash on Hand Ryan Kost $119.40 $88.98 $522.55 Michael VandeGuchte $0 $0 $327.65 Source: Ingham County Clerk Searchable Campaign Finance Database. Accessed on Oct. 30, 2023.

Ryan Kost

Michael VandeGuchte

From the August primary until Oct. 27, VandeGutche raised no money for his campaign. Kost, who is the incumbent, raised a small amount of money since the Aug. primary.

LANSING CITY COUNCIL THIRD WARD RACE (One Seat Available)

Candidate Name Amt. Raised Since Aug. Primary In-Kind Amt. Spent Cash on Hand Adam Hussain $1,500 $2,038.38 $305.72 King L. Robertson NO FILING NO FILING NO FILING NO FILING Source: Ingham County Clerk Searchable Campaign Finance Database. Accessed on Oct. 30, 2023.

Adam Hussain

Hussain rolled into the period with $844.10 on hand.

King L. Robertson has not failed any required reports to comply with the Michigan Campaign Finance Act.

A communication dated April 5, 2023 notified Robertson that his campaign committee did not qualify for a reporting waiver. Waivers are granted for candidates who do not expect to raise or spend more than $1,000. That same letter noted Robertson owed the Clerk $230 in late fees for failing to file his Statement of Organization more than a month earlier. The letter also noted Robertson was required to file a report on July 28. Ingham County Clerk Campaign Finance records do not show that report being filed.

In the final week of the campaigns, candidates are required to file late contribution reports within 48 hours of receiving a donation. So keep an eye on the Ingham County Clerk’s Searchable Campaign Finance Database.