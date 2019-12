Meet Cassie, our Pet of the Day.

Cassie is a 2-year-old D-S-H Tiger cat. She is spayed and up to date on vaccinations.

Cassie is a mom. She had 2 kittens that have been vetted and adopted.

Cassie is looking for her home this Christmas Eve.

If you are interested in adopting her, contact Cascades Humane Society at 517-787-7387 or go to c-h-s- pets dot org.