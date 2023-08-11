LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Capital Area Transportation Authority (CATA) and Eaton County Transportation Authority (EATRAN) are both hosting job fairs Thursday, Aug. 17.

On-site interviews will be conducted at both events. Both transit agencies are recruiting new bus operators to serve the Capital City region.

CATA is also looking to fill mechanic and other full-time positions.

The CATA job fair runs from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. at the Lansing Center, 333 E. Michigan Avenue, in meeting rooms 101-103.

The EATRAN job fair runs from 10 a.m.-6:30 p.m. at the Lansing Mall, 5330 W. Saginaw Highway, in front of JCPenney.

Job descriptions and online applications can be found at www.cata.org/drive and www.eatran.com.