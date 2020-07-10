CATA: Bus passengers may have been exposed to coronavirus

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — Capital Area Transit Authority is reporting some of its bus passengers may have been exposed to COVID-19.

A person with symptoms who tested positive for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) rode CATA buses several days prior to diagnosis. Passengers on the affected routes at the indicated times are advised to watch for symptoms of the respiratory disease and possibly seek testing.

Tuesday, June 30 • Routes 3 and 1 12–1 p.m. • Routes 1 and 12 7–8 p.m. Wednesday, July 1 • Routes 3 and 1 12–1 p.m. • Routes 1 and 12 7–8 p.m. Thursday, July 2 • • Route 14 7:15 a.m. • Routes 14 and 1 12–1 p.m. Friday, July 3 • • Routes 3 and 1 12–1 p.m. • • Routes 1 and 12 7–8 p.m.

The person with COVID-19 did wear a face covering while riding the bus, which reduces the risk; however, the transmission is still a possibility.

People with symptoms, which may develop up to 14 days after exposure, should seek immediate testing for COVID-19 and isolate themselves while awaiting results. People without symptoms may request testing if desired. Asymptomatic infections do occur and can be contagious. Symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, shortness of breath and fever.

“If you feel unwell please do not go out in public unless seeking medical care,” said Ingham County Health Officer Linda S. Vail. “Face coverings do dramatically reduce the risk for transmission, but they are only one prevention measure. They need to be used appropriately and in conjunction with social distancing and good hand washing.”

Buses that were used on the routes have been disinfected. As standard protocol, CATA disinfects all vehicles throughout the day and at the end of service each day.

Contact tracing is ongoing. It is unknown where the person originally contracted COVID-19.

A public testing event will be held Saturday, July 11 from 12-2 p.m. at Walsh Park located at 1600 Walsh Street in Lansing. There is no cost, and no appointment is necessary. Many other options are available for coronavirus testing in the community. People can contact their primary care physician or visit a no-cost testing site: https://www.michigan.gov/coronavirustest

