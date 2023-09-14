LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — An incident involving a CATA bus and a construction site has tied up traffic on Grand River near US 127 Thursday morning.

It appears a CATA bus tried to drive through a large section of road that construction crews had removed, leaving the bus high-centered in the middle of Grand River Ave blocking much of the road.

CATA bus stuck in construction hole ties up traffic. (WLNS)

Traffic around 7:45 a.m. was backed up considerably as people tried to get around the incident. At this time there is no word on what led to the driver of the CATA bus driving into the open section of the removed road.