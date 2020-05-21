CATA closes for Memorial Day holiday; resumes modified summer service May 26

Lansing, Mich. – If you utilize the Capital Area Transportation Authority, you will not be able to use its services Monday, May 25, 2020 in observance of Memorial Day.

This holiday closure will affect all CATA services, including current fixed-route, Spec-Tran, Redi-Ride, Connector and CATA Rural Service operations.

On Memorial Day, the Spec-Tran office will schedule trips by phone at 517-394-CATA (2282) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for rides on or after Tuesday, May 26.

Spec-Tran rides can also be arranged online at myspectran.org. No same-day ride-scheduling will be permitted. All paratransit services resume at their regular weekday times Tuesday, May 26, and will continue to be fare-free until further notice.

Modified fare-free regular service will resume following the holiday on Monday May 25, with few exceptions, most routes that are currently suspended will resume normal weekday service Tuesday, May 26. The fare will remain free until further notice.

Routes 1, 2, 3, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 46 and 48 will operate according to their regular weekday schedules, with modified summer break service on routes outlined below. Saturday and Sunday service will continue on routes with established weekend schedules.

Modified summer break service includes:

· Route 1– Downtown Lansing/Meridian Mall: There will be no late-night service on Thursdays, Friday or Saturdays. The final trips will depart the CATA Transportation Center at 10:20 p.m. and the Meridian Mall at 10:40 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Departures from bus stops along downtown Lansing’s Capitol Loop will occur up to 8 minutes later than usual Monday through Friday evenings.

· Route 12 – W. Michigan/Waverly/LCC West: Buses will not travel west of Waverly Road as the route operates according to the weekday breaks and holiday schedule.

· Route 17 – Grab & Go Express: This service will remain suspended until further notice.

· Route 20 – S. Harrison/Jolly/Dunckel: Buses will continue to travel into Spartan Village and to the MSU-CATA Transportation Center while continuing to serve the boarding area at the corner of Shaw Lane and Farm Lane throughout the summer.

· Route 22 – MSU/Haslett/Okemos: Buses will travel into the MSU-CATA Transportation Center while continuing to serve the boarding area at the corner of Shaw Lane and Farm Lane.

· Route 23 – MSU/Okemos/Haslett: Monday through Friday, between 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., buses will run every 35 to 45 minutes. The MSU-CATA Transportation Center will also be served by Route 23.

· Route 24 – East Lansing/E. Lake Lansing Road: Buses will operate Monday through Friday every 30 minutes until 6:15 p.m. and continue to travel to MSU’s Ramp 5 on Red Cedar.

· Route 25 – North Harrison: Route 25 weekday buses will operate every 60 minutes and continue to travel to MSU’s Ramp 5 on Red Cedar throughout the summer.

· Route 26 – Abbot/Chandler: Weekday buses will operate every 45 minutes and conclude service at 7:15 p.m.

There will be no Thursday, Friday or Saturday late-night service to downtown East Lansing. Saturday service will continue to end at 7:15 p.m. Sunday service concludes as usual at 6:30 p.m.

· Route 32 – Commuter Lot/Snyder Hall/Clinical Center: Summer service is currently suspended.

Until further notice, all CATA operators and passengers are required to wear a face mask or covering and observe the prescribed social distance of 6 feet while on the bus. Passengers should board and alight at the rear door and refrain from standing in the bus aisle.

The CATA Transportation Center in downtown Lansing, the Capital Area Multimodal Gateway in East Lansing and CATA’s Administrative Office in south Lansing continue to remain closed until further notice.

For further information, please contact a Customer Experience Representative at info@cata.org or 517-394-1000 weekdays, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; weekends, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.