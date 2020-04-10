CATA continues suspension in accordance with Whitmer’s Executive Order

Lansing, Mich. – In accordance with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s April 30 extension of the state’s stay-at-home order, the Capital Area Transportation Authority will continue its suspension of regular-route bus service through the end of April.

The suspension was originally in effect from March 23 through April 5, then extended until April 13.

This latest extension applies to the closure of CATA’s public facilities, including the Administration Building in Lansing, the CATA Transportation Center on Grand Avenue in downtown Lansing and the Capital Area Multimodal Gateway in East Lansing. Additionally, CATA’s work-from-home directive will remain in effect for all but a small contingent of mission-critical employees.

Customers in need of free curb-to-curb rides should call 517-999-2549. There will be no CATA bus service Easter Sunday.