Summer break at Michigan State University means a new bus schedule from CATA.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — As students disperse from campus for the summer, the Capital Area Transportation Authority (CATA) is making its own seasonal changes.

Starting Monday, CATA’s Michigan State University campus service is suspended for summer break. The only exception is Route 32, which will continue to operate.

Several off-campus routes’ operations will be reduced or vary over summer break, through Aug. 27.

Summer construction on Farm Lane, north of Shaw Lane, will detour routes 18, 20, 22, 24, 26 and 32. The detour route will use Bogue Street for travel between Grand River Avenue and Shaw Lane.

Also starting on Monday, Route 3, which covers Willow/Marketplace Blvd., will extend its service year-round on Saginaw Highway, Canal Road and St. Joseph Highway, west of the Lansing Mall to Marketplace Boulevard.

Approximately 30 new bus stops will be added to the route.

Changes in departure times for all eastbound travel will come with the route extension.

Weekend service will begin 30 minutes earlier than the current schedule, and each day’s service will end 20-25 minutes later.

Also, starting Thursday, Route 1 late-night service along Grand River and Michigan avenues will resume on Thursdays-Saturdays until 3:35 a.m., operating year-round.

To get the full scope of CATA’s new route changes and summer break schedule, click here.