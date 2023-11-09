LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — If you happen to be running around, looking for a last-minute turkey on Thanksgiving Day or trying to get to family, then you might have a public transportation option.

CATA announced it will provide limited holiday service on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 23. Those who need transportation on Thanksgiving will need to make reservations.

CATA will have curb-to-curb service on a limited basis for the general public from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Thanksgiving, and that will just happen within the Spec-Tran service boundaries.

If you want to schedule a special trip for Thanksgiving Day, you must do so from Nov. 10-20. No same-day trips will be allowed, CATA said in its announcement.

To reserve a CATA ride for Thanksgiving, you can call 517-394-2282. The one-way fare is $2.50, and drivers will accept exact-fare cash, Spec-Tran punch passes or tokens.

On Thanksgiving Day, the Spec-Tran office will be open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., for the scheduling of rides on Friday, Nov. 24. CATA services will maintain regular weekday schedules the days before and after Thanksgiving.

On Nov. 22, MSU’s late-evening campus service on routes 30, 31 and 39 and Lot Link will end at 11:30.