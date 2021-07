LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Capital Area Transportation Authority, or CATA, is now planning to offer free rides to the polls for next month’s election.

Officials say, the riders simply have to tell the driver on election day they are headed to go vote for free admission.

No ID will be required, but wearing a mask will still be mandated onboard due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

To schedule a ride for election day, bookings must be made to Spec-Tran and by 5 p.m. on August 2.