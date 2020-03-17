CATA temporarily closes downtown CTC

Lansing, Mich . (WLNS) – The Capital Area Transportation Authority will temporarily close its downtown transportation center, located at 420 S. Grand Ave., to help contain the spread of novel coronavirus and better achieve social distancing.

In addition, the transportation authority will reduce some of its services on select routes, effective Wednesday, March 18.

“In addressing the unprecedented impact of COVID-19, CATA continues to make employee, rider and public safety its top priority,” said CATA Chief Executive Officer Bradley T. Funkhouser. “Our goal at this time is to respond as quickly and fluidly as possible to aid in regional containment efforts. As new developments related to COVID-19 arise, CATA may effect additional service adjustments.”

Riders will be permitted to board buses at the CTC from current bus bays.

However, face-to-face transactions, including pass sales, will be suspended until further notice. Online fare purchases will continue to be supported at cata.org/Fares/Buy-Online/Products.

Customers will not be charged for postage, or shipping or handling fees. Please allow five to seven business days for mail processing. Fareboxes accept cash and issue change only in the form of a CATAcash card, which can be used on any fixed route (not redeemable for cash).

Additionally, the following service reductions will be in effect:

Route 1: Service frequencies will vary throughout the day between 12 minutes and 30 minutes.

Route 5: Eleven trips have been eliminated, all before 5:45 p.m.

Route 8: Seven to eight have been eliminated before 6 p.m.

Route 9: Twelve trips have been eliminated until approximately 9:30 p.m.

Route 17: The free Grab & Go Express route will be suspended until further notice, effective immediately.

Route 26: This route will continue to operate during the week at a reduced frequency, following its Saturday schedule, operating at a 40-minute frequency, with buses bound for campus beginning at 9:33 a.m.

-more-

Routes 30, 31, 33, 38, and 39 will cease to operate on the campus of Michigan State University beginning Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Weekday service will be replaced by Routes 34, 35 and 36.

Route 32: Service will continue to operate as usual, Monday – Friday.

For a complete list of departures, visit cata.org Rider Alerts.