CATA to begin fall services changes Aug 30

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Capital Area Transportation Authority (CATA) will begin its fall service on August 30.

The federal mask mandate requiring all passengers on busses to wear masks is still in place.

The following routes will be changed (via a CATA press release):

Route 3 Willow/Lansing Mall

Beginning Aug. 30, the final destination on all outbound (westbound) trips will shift from the Lansing Mall to Meijer, West Saginaw. Buses will continue traveling to the mall bus stop, departing 2 to 3 minutes earlier than the current schedule.

Route 12 West Michigan/Waverly/LCC West

Service to Lansing Community College’s west campus will resume Aug. 19 with shuttle buses running between Ollie’s and campus weekdays through Aug. 27. Customers should continue to follow the summer break timetable until Aug. 30 when Route 12 buses return to the more frequent LCC service timetable and travel directly to west campus.

NEW: Route 18 Capital City Crosstown

CATA’s new route debuts Aug. 30, with service between South Lansing and MSU/East Lansing, Monday – Friday, 6:45 a.m. to 10:20 p.m. Buses will serve over 50 bus stops every 30 minutes. Connections to six Lansing routes can be made along Mt. Hope Avenue, with additional connections to all East Lansing and MSU routes on and around campus.

Due to a roundabout construction project at the intersection of Forest Road and Collins Road, Route 18 will operate on detour into October. Buses will run on Mt. Hope Avenue between Aurelius Road and Harrison Road until the roundabout is completed. Route 18 will then begin service along Forest Road to the new bus stops designated to serve the McLaren Greater Lansing campus when it opens in 2022.

Route 20 South Harrison/Jolly/Dunckel

Route 20 is currently on detour in South Lansing due to a roundabout construction project at the intersection of Forest Road and Collins Road. Buses will continue to use College Road between Jolly Road and Forest Road through the duration of the road construction. Upon completion of the roundabout in October, Route 20 will resume service on Collins Road, traveling south to Jolly. On Aug. 30, Route 20 service into Spartan Village will conclude for the semester as Route 38 resumes service to the complex.

Route 23

Starting Aug. 30, weekday buses will operate every 25 minutes between 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Route 24 East Lansing/East Lake Lansing Road

With the return of Spartan Service on Aug. 30, weekday trips will run at a 35-minute frequency until 6:30 p.m.

Route 25

Monday – Friday, buses will resume a 30-minute frequency beginning Aug. 30.

Route 26

On Aug. 30, Route 26 will resume Spartan Service. Buses will operate every 6 to 10 minutes Monday – Friday during the day; every 40 minutes in the evening until 11:15 p.m. Saturday and Sunday service will operate every 40 minutes until 11:10 p.m. (6:30 p.m. on Sundays). Thursday, Friday and Saturday late-night service will return with buses traveling between downtown East Lansing and Chandler Road every 35 minutes until 3 a.m.

MSU Campus Service

MSU service resumes at 7 a.m. on Aug. 30, with fare-free rides on Routes 30 – 39. Evening and late-night service on Lot Link and Night Owl also return to campus. A 60-cent student fare or bus pass is required on these services.

Service at the MSU-CATA Transportation Center

To allow campus buses to resume service at the MSU-CATA Transportation Center, Routes 20, 22 and 23 will board passengers at Shaw and Farm on Aug. 30.

Customers may obtain new schedules online at cata.org, on buses, at the CATA Transportation Center in downtown Lansing, the Capital Area Multimodal Gateway in East Lansing, the MSU-CTC on the campus of MSU and at schedule racks throughout the area. Download the Transit app for real-time information and bus tracking.