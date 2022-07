LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – CATA will be giving free rides to the polls on Tuesday, August 2, Michigan’s 2022 primary election.

No ID is required.

To board for free, simply tell the bus driver where you plan on voting.

Spec-Tran and Rural Services rides must be scheduled before 5:00 p.m. on Monday, August 1. Same-day rides for these services will not be available.

CATA also says that Redi-Ride trips should be booked before August 1.