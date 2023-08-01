LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Capital Area Transportation Authority (CATA) announced on Tuesday that it will offer system-wide free rides on Aug. 8 for the City of Lansing primary election.

Customers who plan on voting must inform the driver that they are travelling to or from a polling center in order to ride for free. No ID is required to be presented.

Spec-Tran and Rural Service rides must be scheduled by 5 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 7. Same-day rides are not available for these services.

CATA also recommends booking Redi-Ride trips no later than Aug. 7.

Rides can be arranged by calling 517-394-2282.

For additional information, contact a CATA Customer Experience Representative at info@cata.org or by calling 517-394-1000.