LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Capital Area Transportation Authority (CATA) will be providing transit service to this year’s Ingham County Fair, which runs from Monday, July 31, through Saturday, Aug. 5.

Patrons will board the service at the CATA Transportation Center in downtown Lansing and travel to the fairgrounds in Mason via I-496 and US-127.

The service will run every hour on Monday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. The service will run Tuesday through Saturday at 12:30 p.m. and every hour from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Fairgrounds Events Director Lindsey McKeever says, “Partnering with CATA will make the fair more accessible to folks who use public transit.”

“We thank CATA for supporting this new and special bus route,” McKeever says.

CATA will accept all fixed-route bus passes and cash as payment for the fare.

The regular fare is $1.25, and the discounted fare is $1. Children under 42″ tall accompanied by an adult ride for free.

For the complete schedule of the Ingham County Fair shuttle, visit cata.org/InghamCountyFair.