LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — CATA will not be providing bus service on Labor Day.

All CATA services, including Fixed-Route, Spec-Tran, Redi-Ride, Connector, Rural Service, Night Owl and Shopping Bus, will not operate on Monday, Sept. 4.

The Spec-Tran office will remain open on Labor Day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to schedule rides that are to occur on or after Tuesday, Sept. 5. No same-day trips will be scheduled. Call 517-394-CATA (2282) to schedule a ride or, for Spec-Tran trip management, login to myspectran.org or the MyRideCATA app.

Over at MSU, services will end Sunday, Sept. 3 at about 11:30 p.m. on Routes 34, 35 and 36. The Lot Link will also end service at the same time. Lot Link will resume service on Sept. 4 at 3 p.m. providing transportation from Lots 80, 83, Commuter Lot 89 and Lot 91 to student housing on campus.

MSU CATA Night Owl service will resume Sept. 5 at 2 a.m. Routes 30, 31, 32, 33, 38 and 39 will resume services on campus at 7 a.m. Sept. 5.