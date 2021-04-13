CATA workers protest outside of ongoing contract negotiation meeting

LANSING, Mich, (WLNS)- Today at 8 AM, CATA bus drivers alongside mechanics will hold a protest outside of the office where ongoing contract negotiations are will take place with CATA management.

Workers are demanding fair and just contracts, asking for better pay and benefits for now and the future. One of the many issues is overtime and the agency wanting to restructure it.

“We have been under negotiations for a year and have not seen any progress. They say we are frontline workers but we have not been compensated for working during COVID,” said Steve Soliz, President of the ATU.

Healthcare for now and the future is also something that workers say is an issue. The protest that is scheduled to begin at the same time as the negotiation meetings is all in hopes to remind management of all workers do- and hopefully come to an agreement, finalizing a contract.