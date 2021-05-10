Catalytic converter theft suspect arrested in Calhoun County

One sent in critical condition to Grant after shooting Saturday night.

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – A suspect has been arrested in connection with thefts of catalytic converters, reports the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office.

A sheriff’s deputy observed a suspicious vehicle near the Park-N-Ride on C Drive North near Albion.

The deputy observed the suspect get under the vehicle and attempted to remove the catalytic converter from the vehicle.

The 43-year-old man from Big Rapids was apprehended and confessed to attempting to steal the converter.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s office believes that the suspected had been working the I94 and I69 corridor.

If you have additional information, you can call the the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, 269-781-0880 or silent observer at 269-964-3888.