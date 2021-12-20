CATA starts its winter season operation hours and routes begin today

LANSING, Mich (WLNS)– Beginning Monday, December 20. Capital Area Transportation Authority will begin its winter break service which will last through Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022.

The three-week period has multiple service changes and reductions, with and a total of 21 CATA fixed routes and two demand-response services undergoing change with Christmas and New Years Day out of service.

These changes will include all Spartan Service routes and services, along with six Lansing-based routes, and will primarily impact Monday-through-Friday services. Below is the list from the CATA website.