CATA starts its winter season operation hours and routes begin today

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LANSING, Mich (WLNS)– Beginning Monday, December 20. Capital Area Transportation Authority will begin its winter break service which will last through Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022.

The three-week period has multiple service changes and reductions, with and a total of 21 CATA fixed routes and two demand-response services undergoing change with Christmas and New Years Day out of service.

These changes will include all Spartan Service routes and services, along with six Lansing-based routes, and will primarily impact Monday-through-Friday services. Below is the list from the CATA website.

