In this week’s Capital Rundown is an update on all the latest candidates to announce their run for the GOP presidential nomination.

That includes former Vice President Mike Pence, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum.

In stateside news, the Republicans lost control of the Michigan House of Representatives in 2022, and they’re working on taking it back in 2024. Former Governor Rick Snyder is looking to help out the party, as House Republicans named him chair of the House Republican Campaign Committee’s Fundraising Committee.

Also in the Capital Rundown, Capital Correspondent Tim Skubick goes over the other biggest headlines in Michigan political news.

And you won’t want to miss the interview with Zach Burns, an attorney and Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate, and a conversation with U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin.

To watch the entire show, click the video player above.