OKEMOS, Mich. (WLNS) – Businesses around Mid-Michigan have stepped up to help those fleeing the war.

John Pulice with Gator’s Grill said he doesn’t have a personal connection to Ukraine.

But Pulice said as he sees images of families caught in the middle of the war zone, he knew he could not sit by and do nothing.

With a hot grill, he began cooking Ukrainian-inspired dishes. All the proceeds he raises will go towards World Central Kitchen, a non-profit that provides meals for refugees.

The snow and wind didn’t stop him Saturday from serving up some tasty dishes that highlighted the flavors of the region.



He said he felt the need to take his talents in the kitchen and use them to help others.

“It’s not about a personal thing, to me it’s a social obligation. We’re here pretty blessed right now and I think, you know. I could write a check to World Central Kitchen and help them out or take that same money and multiply it out by making a meal and let their money go there and hopefully feed more people,” Pulice said.

He said he’s also raising money online through Gator’s Grill’s Facebook page. Saturday’s in-person fundraiser wasn’t the last.



He has another one set for April 9th outside of Kellie’s in Okemos from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. He said he’s hoping for warmer weather during the next luncheon.