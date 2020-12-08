Catholic high schools sue state over health orders banning in-person learning

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) –Three Catholic high schools are challenging the state’s recent health orders in federal court.

Catholic families and schools in the Diocese of Lansing filed a lawsuit in federal court on Monday, challenging the order by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) to keep high schools closed for another 12 days. They argue the state violates their First Amendment right to receive a faith based education.

Lansing Catholic High School and Father Gabriel Richard High School in Ann Arbor joined the Michigan Association of Nonpublic Schools (MANS) in filing suit in federal court in the Western District of Michigan against MDHHS Director Robert Gordon.

Executive Director Brian Broderick of the Michigan Association of Non-public Schools, which represents about 400 private schools across the state, a blanket ban on all in-person education for high school students is not the answer.

Broderick says the decision to take legal action against the state was not made lightly. “This isn’t our preferred advocacy effort to go to court,” he said. “We always try to work hand in hand with state government, but this issue is of such monumental importance the ability to offer in-person education and the ability to offer religious training and religious education that it became necessary to file suit.”

Jamie Collins is the mother of two freshman at Lansing Catholic High School. She says she’s worried, online education doesn’t give her children the balance they need.

“They have done everything they can to keep our children safe, ” Collins said. “And our children should be in school. they’re being kept safe and their mental health is at risk at this point.”

“All the evidence shows that during the three months we had in-person education at Lansing Catholic there were no COVID-19 outbreaks; no spread of COVID-19; and no hospitalizations of students or staff, thus adding no burden to our healthcare system,” said Dominic Iocco, President of Lansing Catholic High School which is backing the MANS legal suit.

A spokesperson for the Michigan Department of Health & Human services tells 6 News that re-opening high schools is top of mind.

This was their full statement: